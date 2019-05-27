North Korea: John Bolton is a “War Monger” and “Structurally Defective Guy”

National Security Adviser John R. Bolton listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House on May 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

North Korea on Monday made its displeasure with National Security Adviser John Bolton clear after he said recent sort-range missile tests amounted to a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. An unnamed North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman issued a statement that was published by the state KCNA news agency calling Bolton a “war monger” and “structurally defective,” adding that his statements were “more than ignorant.”

Bolton told reporters on Saturday that there was “no doubt” that North Korea’s missile tests violated the U.N. resolutions. But then President Donald Trump appeared to express disagreement with his adviser as he made an effort to downplay the tests. “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

North Korea fired back at Bolton, saying that his claims were “more than ignorant” because North Korea has never recognized the U.N. Security Council resolutions. “If any object is launched, it is bound to fly in trajectory. What the U.S. is taking the issue is not about the range but the prohibition of the launch itself using ballistic technology,” read the statement. “This is, after all, tantamount to a demand that the DPRK should give up its self-defensive right.” The tests “neither targeted anyone nor endangered the surrounding countries” and Bolton’s words show how he is “impudently poking his nose into other’s internal matters.”

The statement goes on to blame Bolton for playing a key role in the collapse of a nuclear deal between North Korea and the United States reached in 1994 and says he is known in the country as a “war maniac.” Beyond North Korea, Bolton has an “obsession with other wars in the Middle East and South America” and he is now “whispering war to the president.” Bolton should be called “not a security adviser striving for security but a security-destroying adviser who is wrecking peace and security,” the statement notes. “It is not at all strange that perverse words always come out from the mouth of a structurally defective guy, and such a human defect deserves an earlier vanishing.”

On Monday, Trump once again suggested he disagreed with Bolton about the seriousness of the tests that took place earlier this month. “My people think it could have been a violation, as you know,” Trump said at a news conference in Japan. “I view it differently. I view it as a man, perhaps he wants to get attention. Perhaps not. Who knows? It doesn’t matter. All I know is that there have been no nuclear tests, no ballistic missiles going out, no long-range missiles going out. And I think that some day we’ll have a deal.” Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made clear he disagreed with Trump, saying the missile tests were “of great regret.”