New NRA President Says Georgia Democrat Only Won Her Seat in Congress Because She’s Black

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) during a House Education and Labor Committee Markup on March 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for newly minted National Rifle Association president Carolyn Meadows to roll up her sleeves, assume the mantle of the NRA, and stoke the embers of a culture war that the organization she now leads likes to elide with gun ownership to keep its members frothing, tweeting, and voting. In an interview with the Marietta Daily Journal, Meadows, a Georgia resident, discussed the gun politics of the state’s 6th Congressional District, which the NRA and other conservative groups are targeting in 2020.

In the Georgia 6th, Democrat Rep. Lucy McBath managed to upset GOP incumbent Rep. Karen Handel in 2018 in what was former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s old seat in the north Atlanta suburbs. McBath, who is black, ran in the district that is two-thirds white on a gun control platform born out of her own experience with gun violence. McBath’s 17-year-old son Jordan Davis was shot and killed in 2012 in a gas station parking lot by a 45-year-old white man who complained about the volume of the rap music coming from his car. “[I]t is wrong to say, like McBath said, that the reason she won was because of her anti-gun stance,” Meadows explained. “That didn’t have anything to do with it—it had to do with being a minority female. And the Democrats really turned out, and that’s the problem we have with conservatives—we don’t turn out as well.”