The Battle Over the Mueller Report

William Barr showed up to Congress to defend his reading of the Mueller report. But Mueller’s letter beat him there.

Attorney General William Barr showed up to the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify, but the spotlight was also on his colleague, special counsel Robert Mueller. What will it take to resolve the growing divide between these two men and their views of the Mueller investigation?

Guest: Jeremy Stahl, senior editor at Slate.

