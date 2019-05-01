Special counsel Robert Mueller walks with his wife, Ann Mueller, in D.C. on March 24. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr’s obfuscating, querulous, and disingenuous congressional testimony on Wednesday was the kind of performance we’ve come to expect from him. Barr criticized special counsel Robert Mueller for declining to issue a definitive conclusion on whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction. He waved away sections in Mueller’s report that clearly describe Trump’s obstructive acts. And he implied that Mueller’s letter to Barr, in which the special counsel questioned the attorney general’s summary of his report, meant something entirely different from what it actually says.

As usual, Barr seemed to view his job on Wednesday as shaping a narrative that is maximally beneficial to both himself and the president. To do so, he once again threw Mueller under the bus. This strategy has been effective so far because of Mueller’s reticence to issue any public comment beyond his report. But if Barr’s testimony proved anything, it is that Congress must ask Mueller to testify—immediately.

Early in his testimony, Barr declared that he was “surprised” when he learned that the special counsel was “not going to reach a decision on obstruction.” He claimed that he is “not really sure” why the special counsel did not reach a conclusion, and that Mueller “shouldn’t have investigated” potential obstructive acts if he felt he couldn’t render a prosecutorial decision. But contrary to Barr’s assertion, it is actually no mystery at all why Mueller did not declare if Trump committed obstruction. The special counsel laid out his reasoning in his final report. He explained that he accepted the Office of Legal Counsel’s “legal conclusion” that a sitting president cannot be indicted, which curtailed his ability to exercise traditional “prosecutorial discretion.” Moreover, he recognized that, “apart from” OLC’s view, a “federal criminal accusation” would both burden the president’s “capacity to govern” and “preempt constitutional processes for addressing presidential misconduct.” Put simply: Mueller thought it would be futile to accuse Trump of obstruction if he can’t be indicted, so the special counsel instead laid out the facts and left Congress to decide whether “constitutional processes”—that is, impeachment—are appropriate.

Mueller could explain why he did not explicitly accuse Trump of unlawful obstruction, thereby refuting Barr’s dishonest narrative.

Whatever Barr thinks of this reasoning, it is laid out clearly in Mueller’s report. Yet Barr purports to remain bewildered that the special counsel did not formally accuse Trump of obstruction and indeed uses that puzzlement to bolster his claims that Trump did not obstruct. “We don’t conduct criminal investigations to collect information and put it out to the public,” Barr said. “We do it to gain information.” Thus, in Barr’s telling, the attorney general simply had no choice but to announce “that the evidence developed during the special counsel’s investigation was not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.”

No careful reader could reasonably interpret Mueller’s report as an invitation to the attorney general to make “a binary decision” (Barr’s words) about whether Trump obstructed justice. Mueller plainly left this matter to Congress—where Democrats have been hampered in their efforts to hold Trump accountable by Barr’s pseudo-exoneration. This muddle is one reason why the special counsel needs to testify: He, and he alone, could explain why he did not explicitly accuse Trump of unlawful obstruction, thereby refuting Barr’s dishonest narrative.

Mueller’s testimony would also allow the public to better grasp how he and his team understood the evidence in the report. This clarification has become necessary, because after warping Mueller’s own words, Barr decided to act as Trump’s defense attorney to downplay one of the most damning episodes in the special counsel’s report: the series of encounters between Trump and then–White House counsel Don McGahn. Mueller explains that the president ordered McGahn to fire Mueller, citing the special counsel’s alleged conflicts of interest as pretext for his termination. In Mueller’s analysis, there was “substantial evidence” to establish that this incident constituted a criminal act of obstruction.

In Barr’s telling, however, it was all one big misunderstanding. “There’s no question,” Barr said, “that whatever instruction was given [to] McGahn had to do with Mueller’s conflict of interest.” And Trump “later said that what he meant was that the conflict of interest should be raised with [Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein] but the decision should be left with Rosenstein.” The gist of Barr’s spin is that, yes, McGahn interpreted Trump’s words as an order, but who can know for sure? “There is a distinction,” Barr said, “between saying to someone, ‘Go fire him,’ … and saying, have him removed based on conflict.”

Here’s what the Mueller report actually says: The president “called McGahn and directed him to have the Special Counsel removed.” Trump allegedly told McGahn, “You gotta do this. You gotta call Rod.” Mueller, he said, “can’t be the special counsel.” He “had to go.” And Trump added, “Call me back when you do it.” McGahn refused, and Trump later told him to lie about his demand that Mueller be terminated. Yet to Barr, none of this evidence is sufficient to “show corrupt intent beyond a reasonable doubt.” This conclusion relies on a questionable semantic distinction to absolve Trump and contradict Mueller’s findings. Which is why the special counsel deserves an opportunity to rebut Barr’s dubious interpretation of his report.

Finally, there is the matter of the letter Mueller sent to Barr on March 27 after the attorney general released his hugely misleading summary of the special counsel’s report. (The existence of this letter only became public knowledge on Tuesday night.) Here is how Mueller characterized his concerns in the letter he wrote to Barr:

The summary letter … did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions. … There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure the full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.

And here is how Barr characterized a follow-up conversation about the letter:

I asked him if he was suggesting that the [summary] was inaccurate and he said no, but that the press reporting had been inaccurate, and that the press was reading too much into it. I asked him specifically what his concern was and he said that his concern focused on his explanation as to why he did not reach a conclusion on obstruction. And he wanted more put out on that issue. … But he was very clear with me that he was not suggesting that we had misrepresented his report.

There is an unavoidable conflict between Mueller’s letter and Barr’s testimony. Mueller stated that Barr’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his report. Barr testified that Mueller’s only gripe was that “the press reporting had been inaccurate.” These claims cannot be squared. Someone is lying.

Right now, Barr appears to assume that Congress, and the public, will only hear his side of the story—a reasonable assumption given Mueller’s public taciturnity throughout his investigation. But it is now obvious that a rift has opened between the two men, and that Mueller is frustrated with Barr’s handling of his report and has been for a while. The attorney general doesn’t seem to care. “It was my baby,” Barr said of the full report on Wednesday. “It was my decision how and when to make it public, not Bob Mueller’s.”

That may be correct. But there is no reason why Mueller cannot go before Congress to set the record straight and no reason for the rest of us to trust Barr’s characterizations until he does. The attorney general has so distorted the public perception of Mueller’s report that the special counsel’s silence now threatens to undermine the impact of his findings. Barr has somehow managed to depict Mueller as simultaneously indecisive and overzealous—too quick to condemn Trump, yet dithering in his duty to render a judgment. Meanwhile, Barr has exploited Mueller’s silence to recast the special counsel’s dissatisfaction with the attorney general as irritation with the media. This fantastical narrative should not go unrebutted. And only Mueller has the knowledge and authority to tell Congress just how far Barr has wandered from the truth.