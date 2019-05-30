What Next

Mueller Would Like You to Read His Report, Please

The outgoing special counsel breaks his silence to make a simple request.

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Special counsel Robert Mueller breaks his silence to reiterate the conclusions of his investigation’s report—and remind the American people to read it.

Guest: Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, host of the Amicus podcast.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks. 

Mueller Report Podcasts Robert Mueller