Listen to What Next:
Get More What Next
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to What Next
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.
Special counsel Robert Mueller breaks his silence to reiterate the conclusions of his investigation’s report—and remind the American people to read it.
Guest: Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, host of the Amicus podcast.
Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.