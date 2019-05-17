Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Grumpy Cat is dead. So are Bill de Blasio’s chances at winning the White House.

In the interview, 1999 might be the greatest year in film—think The Matrix, The Sixth Sense, and Fight Club. But does Magnolia belong in the great movie pantheon, and should we really have been as impressed with American Beauty as we were? Brian Raftery, author of Best.

Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen, takes us through the last year of the ’90s and explains why there hasn’t been one like it since.

In the Spiel, there’s no place for centrism as far as abortion rights go.

