Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn leaves U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, Dec. 18, 2018. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Court documents released Thursday shed new light on the extent to which former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn cooperated with the Russia investigation and the lengths President Trump’s allies went to obstruct the Mueller investigation. In the previously sealed documents, which are part of Flynn’s sentencing, prosecutors say the former Trump aide was contacted on multiple occasions—both before and after he pleaded guilty as part of a deal with investigators—by Trump allies with ties to the administration or Congress. Flynn even provided a voicemail of one of the calls to investigators.

From the court filing where the government is outlining the nature of Flynn’s assistance:

The defendant assisted the investigation into potential efforts to interfere with or otherwise obstruct its investigation. The defendant informed the government of multiple instances, both before and after his guilty plea, where either he or his attorneys received communications from persons connected to the Administration or Congress that could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation. The defendant even provided a voicemail recording of one such communication. In some of those instances, the [Special Counsel’s Office] was unaware of the outreach until being alerted to it by the defendant.

“Though Mueller’s report spelled out potential efforts by Trump allies to discourage Flynn from cooperating with Mueller, the report is silent on any of those efforts arising from Capitol Hill,” Politico reports. “Mueller’s report refers to a voicemail left by an attorney to Trump, shortly after Flynn withdrew from a joint defense agreement with Trump. In the voicemail, the attorney suggests that Trump still has warm feelings for Flynn.” From the Mueller report:

On November 23, 2017, Flynn’s attorneys returned the call from the President’s personal Counsel to acknowledge receipt of the voicemail… Flynn’s attorneys reiterated that they were no longer in a position to share information under any sort of privilege. According to Flynn‘s attorneys, the President‘s personal counsel was indignant and vocal in his disagreement.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, on Thursday, ordered the Department of Justice to make public the transcript of the Flynn voicemail, as well as transcripts of Flynn’s conversations with Russian officials.