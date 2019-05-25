A swath of draconian abortion laws has been passed by states across the country in the past few weeks, but Alabama outdid them all. Legislators there are clearly hoping Justice Brett Kavanaugh will nullify Roe v. Wade with a stroke of the pen, but there are quite a few other factors at play here, and this week Dahlia Lithwick is joined by just the right women to explore those factors. Professor of law Melissa Murray of NYU discusses the history and significance of Roe, and CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic, who also authored the new book The Chief: The Life and Turbulent Times of Chief Justice John Roberts, joins Dahlia to dissect Roberts’ record and reservations when it comes to reproductive rights.

