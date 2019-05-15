Trumpcast

A Republican’s Journey Away From Trump

What makes a conservative like Max Boot turn?

Virginia Heffernan talks to Max Boot, columnist for the Washington Post and author of The Corrosion of Conservatism: Why I Left the Right, a book about his journey since Donald Trump took office.

