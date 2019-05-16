Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, anti-abortion state legislatures know full well that the Supreme Court could one day turn on Roe v. Wade.

In the interview, Chuck Rosenberg is a former U.S. attorney who also once worked for Robert Mueller. He’s here to talk about his new podcast The Oath, where he sits down with other former government officials like Preet Bharara and James Comey and discusses the ins and outs of public service. Mike gets Chuck to dive into the Mueller report with him.

In the Spiel, is low unemployment a sign of good federal governance? No. Just look at the U.K.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.