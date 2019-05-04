Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, is it unusual that Attorney General William Barr didn’t look at the underlying evidence covered in the Mueller report?

In the interview, Tuca & Bertie is the new series from Lisa Hanawalt, best know for her art direction on Bojack Horseman. She’s here to discuss the origins of her new series, all the jokes she fits into the background, and how she figured out if China exists in her show’s universe. Tuca & Bertie is available on Netflix.

In the Spiel, Stephen Moore on the Federal Reserve Board.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.