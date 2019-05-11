Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Instagram and FOMO.

In the interview, they say president Trump has killed comedy. But in Larry Wilmore’s book, comedy isn’t responsible for leading us to the “right” kind of outrage or political enlightenment. Its role—get this—is to make us laugh. “Activists should engage in activism, and I always feel like that’s why we have these words that are different,” Wilmore says. “Comedy exists to be comic.” Wilmore is the host of the Ringer podcast Black on the Air and the co-creator of HBO’s Insecure.

In the Spiel, Uber’s IPO and Trump’s tariffs.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.