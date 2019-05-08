It’s not weed, but: This week’s cover story is coming straight from Henry Grabar’s backyard. And probably your backyard, actually—it’s about Japanese knotweed, a horrifyingly hardy plant that has taken over backyards, homes, forests, and lives. Get ready to see this Devil’s Snare–like nuisance everywhere because we probably can’t stop it (at least, not without a lot of organized effort and money)!

Wait a minute: It has been one week since the failed uprising in Venezuela, in which National Assembly President Juan Guaido did not materialize the level of support needed to remove President Nicolás Maduro from office. While we continue to analyze what went wrong and why, León Krauze counsels patience for the outside voices weighing in on the conversation: “Led by the president’s bellicose national security adviser, John Bolton, the number of voices within the administration currently lobbying for military action in Venezuela seems to be growing.”

McGone: Former White House counsel Don McGahn was a star character in the Mueller report, wherein it was revealed he refused to fire Robert Mueller at the president’s direction. Maybe because of this, House Democrats expected McGahn to comply with their subpoena for documents related to the incident—but instead, he’s refusing to work with the Dems. Jeremy Stahl explains why McGahn, despite his one good moment, isn’t likely to do anything that might hurt his former boss (who claimed executive privilege today, too).

Archie, baby: Since the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exalted baby on Monday, royals watchers have eagerly awaited further details, including the child’s name. We were promised his moniker would be both “unusual” and “unifying,” a tall order. But as Ruth Graham puts it, “Well, guess what? They pulled it off, haters.” Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is a truly terrific name for this royal infant.

