Two steps back: In the months since Christine Blasey Ford took her stand against Brett Kavanaugh, what’s really changed? He made it to the Supreme Court, and Joe Biden, who’s mishandled sexual harassment allegations in his work and his life, is an early front-runner in the 2020 presidential race. Christina Cauterucci looks back on the thwarted hopes of the #MeToo movement and can’t help feeling “there’s some upper threshold to the amount of justice survivors can expect to see in this country.”

Calm cop, bad cop: William Barr doesn’t have the bluster of some of Donald Trump’s other hires, and Lili Loofbourow argues that’s by design. In his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the attorney general maintained a calm, mildly condescending demeanor while working doggedly to make the president legally untouchable: “Barr’s composure was an inverse function of the legal acrobatics he was attempting.”

Vax populi: If you spent time in the science-loving corners of social media this week, you may have heard that presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg initially botched his answer to a question about vaccinations. (He later changed his position.) Daniel Engber, however, argues that the mayor’s original response—that vaccinations should be mandatory, but medical, personal, and religious exceptions should be allowed unless there’s a public health crisis—is not so radical at all and, in fact, is perfectly reasonable.

“Mikhail Sergeyevich, please allow me to explain myself”: Werner Herzog’s latest film is a documentary wherein he sits down with Mikhail Gorbachev (and other Cold War–era politicians) to paint a thorough picture of the Soviet leader’s life. Joshua Keating reviews the movie, which not only explores a subject fit for Herzog’s scope but also depicts “a love story about Germany and Russia.”

For fun: At last, a beaver emoji.

