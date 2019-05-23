WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven into Southwark Crown Court in London on May 1. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange was indicted on 17 new counts of violating the Espionage Act, the Justice Department announced Thursday. The move by the Trump administration substantially raises the legal stakes in the U.S. government’s yearslong standoff with the man who until six weeks ago had been holed up at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London in an effort to avoid extradition. The new charges are part of an expanded indictment of the WikiLeaks founder in response to his 2010 publishing of classified military and diplomatic documents leaked to the group by Chelsea Manning.

This is madness. It is the end of national security journalism and the first amendment. https://t.co/wlhsmsenFw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 23, 2019

In addition to unrelated charges in Sweden, Assange was previously fighting extradition to the U.S. on a single conspiracy count for hacking. The government’s case against Assange, however, just got far more severe, and the indictment accuses him of being complicit with Manning in what was the biggest breach of classified material in U.S. history. Manning passed more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables, and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks and was given a 35-year military prison sentence that was ultimately commuted by President Barack Obama. The previous conspiracy charge carried a maximum five years in prison, but each new Espionage Act violation could mean an additional 10 years in prison for each charge.

The Department of Justice just declared war––not on Wikileaks, but on journalism itself. This is no longer about Julian Assange: This case will decide the future of media. https://t.co/a5WHmTCDpg — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 23, 2019

There are significant First Amendment implications wrapped up in Assange’s indictment, implications that had given the Obama administration pause in its legal pursuit of Assange. The Trump Justice Department, however, played down the constitutional implications of the new charges, the New York Times notes, by stressing the indictment largely centered on how Assange solicited the classified material, not his publishing of it. “The three charges that squarely addressed Mr. Assange’s publication of government secrets were focused on a handful of files that contained the names of people who had provided information to the United States in dangerous places like the Afghanistan and Iraq war zones, and authoritarian states like China, Iran, and Syria,” the Times reports. “But the officials would not engage with questions about how the actions they said were felonies by Mr. Assange differed from ordinary investigative journalism. Notably, The New York Times, among many other news organizations, obtained precisely the same archives of documents from WikiLeaks, without authorization from the government.”

Assange's motives or membership in an undefinable "journalist" club are irrelevant to the very dangerous step that the Trump DOJ took today. We'll now find out whether *publishing* information (as well as seeking and obtaining it) may constitutionally be charged as espionage. — Barton Gellman (@bartongellman) May 23, 2019

These charges are an extraordinary escalation of the Trump administration's attacks on journalism, establishing a dangerous precedent that can be used to target all news organizations that hold the government accountable by publishing its secrets. — ACLU (@ACLU) May 23, 2019

“Justice Department officials could not immediately point to a successful prosecution of a case comparable to the charges filed against Assange,” the Washington Post reports.

“The Espionage Act was originally written during World War I to target spies and traitors, and has been used intermittently since, including when the government prosecuted the source of the so-called Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War.”