Iran mantra: Why is national security adviser John Bolton making warlike grumblings in the direction of Iran? “Bolton’s latest rhetorical volley follows a series of moves by the Trump administration to dial up the pressure on Tehran,” writes Joshua Keating, who has some theories about what’s going on.

Five years: Today, daily news podcasts like The Daily and Today, Explained are very popular, but there was one podcast that existed before them all and helped pioneer the form: Slate’s The Gist, hosted by Mike Pesca, has been breaking down the news for listeners every day since 2014. To celebrate the show’s fifth anniversary, Pesca recorded a special edition of The Gist and wrote down his thoughts on the past five years in podcasting, from Michael Barbaro’s sighs to Alix Spiegel’s dance parties, in this week’s cover story.

Video shrink: Text-based therapy apps like Talkspace and BetterHelp have become trendy thanks to Instagram influencers and podcast ads. But the science behind therapy over text is iffy at best. Video therapy, on the other hand, has lots of evidence on its side and can be just as effective, if not more so, than traditional means. Shannon Palus worries that the two are getting lumped together.

Legendarily bad: Meals Ready to Eat, or MREs, are designed to fuel you, not fulfill you, but Zachary Lunn maintains they went too far with the infamous Menu Item No. 4—the “vomelet.” His description of the short-lived MRE, which still strikes nausea into the bellies of those familiar with it a decade later, is … colorful: “Imagine a gelatinous (yet somehow firm?) rectangular slab of yellowish-beige food matter.”

For fun: Every single thing we know about the royal baby.

It’s a baby,

Abby