Lightbulb: Joe Biden appears unstoppable on the path to the Democratic Party nomination because voters think he is the most “electable” candidate in the crowded field. However, others are starting to catch on: Sen. Kamala Harris recently refocused her campaign to concentrate more on why she can beat Trump, and not, say, her specific health care ideas. Observing this, Jim Newell puts forth some ideas for how the other Democratic candidates can beat Biden at his own game.

“We’re going backward”: Georgia’s new abortion ban—the most extreme in the country—goes much further than most Georgians probably realize. Under the law, women who self-terminate could be charged with murder, and even women who miscarry could be prosecuted. Mark Joseph Stern talks to Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan to break down all the law’s dire consequences—and the urgent need to block it before it goes into effect in 2020.

Honey drippers: That congressional Democrats haven’t aggressively pursued impeachment charges against President Donald Trump following the Mueller report’s findings has frustrated many political commentators and #Resistance types. But, Ben Mathis-Lilley argues, it looks like Democratic leaders are actually carefully monitoring public opinion on impeachment, figuring out their messaging, and possibly—possibly—striking the right balance when it comes to going after Trump.

Ballin’: The NBA has been a mess this season, a fact epitomized by the bitter matchup between the imperious Golden State Warriors and the play-rough Houston Rockets. Nick Greene takes stock of the two dominating teams ahead of tonight’s game and wonders what their saga means for the basketball championship.

For fun: Tom Hanks sings the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey a cappella.

Buuummmm, buuummmm, buuuuummmmmmm … BA DAAAAAAAAA,

Nitish