Enemies in Eurasia

America’s military edge on Russia and China—on the battlefield, in cyberspace, and in actual space—shouldn’t be taken for granted.

On The Gist, using Olympic-sized swimming pools as units of measurements.

In the interview, beyond covering national security as a journalist, CNN’s Jim Sciutto worked a stint in the U.S. embassy in Beijing. In both careers, he’s seen signs of a shrinking power imbalance between America and its Russian and Chinese rivals. His latest book warns of the risks carried by Russian offensives in cyberspace, and potential Chinese aggression in actual space. Sciutto is the author of The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America.

In the Spiel, the spirituality of the lost hiker in Hawaii.

