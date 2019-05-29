Israel’s Heading Back to the Polls for Unprecedented Second Vote After Netanyahu Unable to Form Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to the press following a vote on a bill to dissolve Israeli parliament on May 29, 2019. MENAHEM KAHANA/Getty Images

Despite winning a plurality of the overall vote, and tied for the largest number of seats, in parliamentary elections last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to cobble together the majority required to govern the 120-seat Knesset, meaning the country, for the first time in its history, will be headed back to the polls to vote for a second time in September. The unprecedented development comes after Netanyahu’s Likud party failed to add to its usual coalition of right-wing and religious allies, which left it one vote short of the majority it needed. Following the April 9th election, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Netanyahu the six-week maximum allowed by law to form a government.

As the six-week deadline came and went Wednesday, Netanyahu chose to put forth a bill, which passed by a 74-45 vote, dissolving the Knesset and sending Israelis back to the polls rather than allowing a political rival to attempt to form a governing coalition as is customary. The stumbling block for Netanyahu’s coalition-building efforts was the secular ultranationalist party Yisrael Beiteinu, which controlled just five seats, and its leader Avigdor Lieberman. Lieberman demanded the passage of a bill without amendment that would set stricter quotas for previously exempt ultra-Orthodox Israelis to be drafted into the military. Ultra-Orthodox parties, however, which accounted for 16 seats in Netanyahu’s proposed coalition, wanted to soften the requirements on military service in a country were most Jewish 18-year-olds are drafted to serve two-plus years.

The issue of unequal conscription, the New York Times notes, had long roiled Israeli society and politics and on Wednesday it was enough to take down the government. Despite his rivalry with Netanyahu, Lieberman indicated he still supported Netanyahu’s bid to be prime minister but would only enter the Likud-led government on his terms. “The new round of elections will cost Israel millions of dollars, and it will pose another impediment for a long-awaited White House peace plan,” the Washington Post reports.

In addition to moving to dissolve parliament, “Netanyahu’s Likud is also forwarding legislation that would give Knesset members, including the prime minister, immunity from prosecution, while attempting to roll back the powers of the Supreme Court to overturn Knesset legislation that it deems unconstitutional,” according to the Post. “Netanyahu’s pre-indictment hearing for charges in three criminal cases against him is expected in October.

He denies the allegations of corruption, bribery and breach of trust.”

The new election is scheduled for Sept. 17.