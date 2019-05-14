Listen to What Next:

Monday marked another escalation in the trade war with China. And yes, even by the academic definition, our guest says this is a full-blown trade war. Who’s feeling the effect most, and how is the administration handling the fight it began with the world’s second biggest economy? Plus, how are the politics of tariffs playing out for Trump?

Guest: Jordan Weissmann, senior writer at Slate

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.