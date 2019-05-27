The Gist

The Impeachment Special

With impeachment on the table, The Gist rounds up previous interviews on what booting Trump from office might look like.

President Trump may yet face impeachment proceedings, so we’re bringing you a roundup of two previous Gist interviews on the topic. The first is with the youngest woman ever elected to the House, Liz Holtzman—who participated in the Nixon impeachment hearings—and CIA alumnus David Priess, who worked at the agency under both Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Both have recently published books on impeachment. Holtzman is the author of The Case For Impeaching Trump; Priess is the author of How to Get Rid of a President: History’s Guide to Removing Unpopular, Unable, or Unfit Chief Executives.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

