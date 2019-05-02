The Gist

Derby or Die?

This year’s Kentucky Derby is overshadowed by high death rates among horses at a California track, which may do lasting damage to the industry.

By

Listen to Slate's The Gist:

On The Gist, the latest in the Mueller report saga.

In the interview, the Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, but this year, the horse racing event is overshadowed by high fatality rates among equines in California’s Santa Anita Park: 23 have died in just three months. Peter Fornatale follows the races closely, and sees mismanagement on both the park’s track and in the appeasement measures that followed: “[It] sort of reminded me of the classic politician’s trick of ‘you don’t like the conversation, okay, let’s change the conversation.’”

In the Spiel, Bill Barr, hair-splitter general.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

