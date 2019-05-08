Have special interests managed to capture the state?

Listen to Alex Hertel-Fernandez:

Get More of The Good Fight Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to The Good Fight Podcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Alex Hertel-Fernandez, an assistant professor at Columbia University, about the ways in which special interests dominate American politics and whether this gives an inherent advantage to the right.

Email: thegoodfight@newamerica.org

﻿Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Podcast production by John T. Williams.