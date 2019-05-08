The Good Fight Podcast

The Captured State

Have special interests managed to capture the state?

In this episode of The Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Alex Hertel-Fernandez, an assistant professor at Columbia University, about the ways in which special interests dominate American politics and whether this gives an inherent advantage to the right.

