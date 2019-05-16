Listen to What Next:

Ronald Sullivan joined Harvey Weinstein’s defense team in January. This set off a wave of protests and sit-ins across the Harvard campus asking for the removal of Sullivan as faculty dean at the university. And those student protests worked. On Saturday, Harvard University announced that it was declining to renew the appointments of Ronald Sullivan and his wife, Stephanie Robinson, as faculty deans of Winthrop House. What precedent does this decision set? And is it fair for the university to strip them of their positions?

Guest: Lara Bazelon, an associate professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.