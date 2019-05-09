Who Makes The Gist?

The Gist

A roundtable discussion from Gist producers past and present.

On The Gist, maybe Trump wants to be impeached?

Then it’s a change of format as all the former and current producers of The Gist gather together for a roundtable. Founding producer Andrea Silenzi discusses the origins of The Gist, past producers Chris Berube and Mary Wilson talk about the thrills of covering the presidential debates, and current producers Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder join in to dish on what it’s like working with Mike.

In the Spiel, Mike reevaluates his mistakes from the past five years.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

