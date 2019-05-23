What Next

Losing the Abortion Fight in Georgia

What it’s like to fight for abortion rights—and then lose them.

By

Last week, Georgia joined the wave of states passing stringent anti-abortion laws in a bid to topple Roe v. Wade. One Democratic state senator says she hasn’t lost her resolve to fight for women’s bodily autonomy.

Guest: Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, representing parts of Atlanta and its northwestern suburbs

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks. 

