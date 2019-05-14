Don’t avert your eyes: It is easy to downplay or undercut bad, horrific, life-changing news. Mark Joseph Stern is very clear that this is not what anyone should do when it comes to Georgia’s new, abominable abortion ban: “Journalists, scholars, and advocates on both sides cannot rely on the truisms and talking points that dominated the abortion debate for decades. HB 481 is a new and dangerous weapon, and it requires willful naïveté to believe that it won’t be used against women.”

Mother of exiles: The new Statue of Liberty Museum opens to the public this week, offering a tasteful consolation prize to the millions of tourists who can’t get access to the monument’s pedestal. Henry Grabar calls the museum “elegant” and “thoughtful”—but finds it hard to avoid the contradictions of its symbolism in the era of Donald Trump.

Experiencing camp: The Met Gala has us all thinking about “camp,” the concept and not the verb (or maybe the concept and the verb), and the Met’s exhibit on “camp” has a lot to say about the subject. But, as J. Bryan Lowder writes, it does not define what camp should be. Only you can decide camp. And perhaps this approach was true camp: “Can we find an approach to camp not predicated on defining it to death?”

His name is Rick Madonik: The Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard stunned the NBA Playoffs with his Game 7 buzzer-beater, but the iconic photo that goes with it shows Leonard in the crucial moments, not the ball. Nick Greene talked to the Toronto Star photographer who captured the shot.

For fun: an Arthur-ian wedding announcement.

Listen to the rhythm, the rhythm of the street,

Dawnthea