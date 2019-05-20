Throne done: Have you been left feeling empty after watching Jon Snow march off into the wild with the Free Folk? We’ve got plenty of Game of Thrones takes to fill the void. Willa Paskin explains why the ending didn’t feel like it fit the show it had become. Lili Loofbourow looks at how the series became a victim of its own cynicism. And Rachelle Hampton and Jacob Brogan crown showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss the Worst People in Westeros. Meanwhile, Dan Kois argues that the finale was actually GOOD!

Tribal loyalty: Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the Supreme Court’s liberals Monday in a decision that bolsters the rights of American Indians under 19th-century treaties. Thanks to the conservative justice, American Indian plaintiffs are enjoying an unusually good term at the court. Mark Joseph Sterns looks at “what’s behind this curious alliance” on tribal rights.

History repeating itself: How could educators ever think that having schoolchildren “role-play” as slaves or Nazis is a good idea? “Teachers with no sense of perspective tried to make history personal and ended up reinforcing white supremacy in the name of ‘learning,’ ” explains Rebecca Onion, who looks closely at why teachers continue to use these techniques, and how better to teach empathy.

Vox pop: The Netherlands prevailed this weekend at Eurovision, the foremost world pop music contest, but the song competition was overshadowed by political controversy around this year’s host nation: Israel. Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement urged musicians not to go, but that was no problem, apparently, for Madonna, who was paid to perform at Saturday’s show by an Israeli billionaire. As Matthew Dessem explains, Madge did not solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For fun: A jockey-less horse won hearts, lost the Preakness Stakes.

