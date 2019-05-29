Former Federal Prosecutors Agree on Trump

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Mimi Rocah, former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York and MSNBC legal analyst, to talk about the letter about the Mueller report she’s spearheaded signed by former federal prosecutors, Barr’s ongoing damage to rule of law, defiance of subpoenas, speaking in mobster code, and more.

