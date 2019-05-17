Listen to What Next:

For the past couple years, politicians in Florida have been raising concerns about election security and making vague allusions to Russian hackers gaining access to voter databases. With the Mueller report, we finally got confirmation—but that’s about all we got. Are voters ever going to get the full picture of how Florida election information networks might have been compromised in 2016? And, if we want our systems to remain secure … should we want the full picture to be available, even to our enemies?

Guests: Politico reporter Gary Fineout, and Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.