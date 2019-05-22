Listen to What Next:

Sheriff’s offices across the country are signing up to beta-test a facial recognition tool made by Amazon. Law enforcement proponents say the technology helps find perpetrators who otherwise may go free. But civil liberties advocates have questions about the accuracy—and the constitutionality—of these tools.

Guest: reporter Drew Harwell. Read his latest in the Washington Post.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.