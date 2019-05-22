What Next

Smile! You’re on Amazon’s Camera.

Law enforcement agencies are helping Amazon perfect its facial recognition technology—but at what cost?

Sheriff’s offices across the country are signing up to beta-test a facial recognition tool made by Amazon. Law enforcement proponents say the technology helps find perpetrators who otherwise may go free. But civil liberties advocates have questions about the accuracy—and the constitutionality—of these tools.

