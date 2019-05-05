How to Watch This Weekend’s Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

A meteor streaking through the night sky on December 14, 2018. Ye Aung Thu/Getty Images

The annual Eta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to occur this weekend, reaching its peak on Monday, according to NASA.

The meteor shower is a result of debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. Every year, when the earth passes through the trail the comet left behind, some of the material burns up in our atmosphere, giving us a flash of light.

While the shower will be more visible for viewers in the Southern Hemisphere, those in the Northern Hemisphere should still be able to catch some of the display. Luckily, there will be no bright moon to get in the way of viewing, so if you can find a clear patch of sky, you should position yourself to face eastward between 3 a.m. and dawn. It’ll take about half an hour in the dark for your eyes to adjust, but then you should be able to spot some shooting stars.

And, according to NASA, even if you can’t take the time to go star-gazing Sunday or Monday morning, you should still be able to catch some for up to a week after.