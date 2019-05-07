Listen to What Next:

The proposed Equal Rights Amendment is simple: It would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex. To become part of the U.S. Constitution, the ERA has to be passed not just in Congress, but in 38 state legislatures. In 2017, Nevada became the 36th state to pass it. Last year, Illinois became the 37th. And last week, Congress held a hearing on the plan.

Guest: Carol Jenkins, co-president and CEO of the ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women’s Equality

