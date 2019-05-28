Wiki games: President Donald Trump’s Wikipedia page is one of the most popular pages on the internet, and a primary source for information on one of the world’s most powerful men. Thus, the editors who keep it updated take their jobs seriously—and just like everything else surrounding the president, the battle over the information included is chaotic and emotionally charged. Aaron Mak, speaking to editors and moderators, reports on the inner workings of the Donald Trump Wikipedia page.

Toe-may-toe, eugenics: Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a scathing 20-page screed comparing women who have abortions to eugenicists. His opinion, part of an judiciary abortion rights trade-off at SCOTUS today, strikes Mark Joseph Stern as going against the hand-wavy grain when it comes to normal anti-abortion rhetoric “about how women are really the victims of abortion. To Thomas, women who undergo abortions are villains who must be stopped by the state.”

Intelligence: Last week, President Donald Trump granted his favorite lawyer, Attorney General William Barr, unprecedented power to receive and potentially declassify all information he requests regarding investigations of 2016 election. As Joshua A. Geltzer and Mary B. McCord explain, this action undercuts intelligence officials, provides yet more favors for Trump, and, more drastically, is a direct threat to the country’s national security.

Not so smart: Booksmart had a lot going for it: a star directorial billing by Olivia Wilde, a raving debut at SXSW, and favorable comparisons to raunchy high school comedies like Superbad. So why did it flop so badly at the box office? Sam Adams diagnoses what doomed the much-hyped indie comedy.

