A new documentary follows the family and friends of those killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By

On The Gist, a look at the worst arguments in the debate over abortion.

In the interview, After Parkland follows the lives of those affected by the Parkland shooting. That includes Tori Gonzalez, who lost her boyfriend, Joaquin Oliver, to the tragedy. Gonzalez is on The Gist alongside documentary filmmakers Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman to discuss the making of the film, useful ways to talk about the event, and how she continues to cope with her loss.

In the Spiel, why the idea of impeaching president Trump is just like riding a motorcycle.

