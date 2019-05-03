Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

Deutsche Bank was the one lender that couldn’t quit Donald Trump. Now the bank holds the key to understanding the president’s finances.

Guest: David Enrich, finance editor for the New York Times.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin, with help from Samantha Lee.