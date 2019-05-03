What Next

Deutsche Bank Is Trying to Wash Its Hands of Trump

Congressional investigations might give it a chance.

Deutsche Bank was the one lender that couldn’t quit Donald Trump. Now the bank holds the key to understanding the president’s finances.

Guest: David Enrich, finance editor for the New York Times.

