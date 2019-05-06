Listen to What Next:

Get More What Next Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to What Next Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

With all the breathless enthusiasm for the presidential race, no one seems very interested in the U.S. Senate. Why not?

Guest: Slate writer Jim Newell.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin, with help from Samantha Lee.