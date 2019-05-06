What Next

Why Aren’t More Democrats Running for Senate?

If they’re going to lose anyway, they’d rather aim for the White House.

With all the breathless enthusiasm for the presidential race, no one seems very interested in the U.S. Senate. Why not?

Guest: Slate writer Jim Newell.

