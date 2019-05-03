The chamber of exits: Why don’t any Democrats seem to want to run for Senate? Whether aiming for the White House, sticking it out in the House, or simply doing nothing, a spate of prominent Democrats, including Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams, and Joaquin Castro, are frustrating political operatives by steering clear of Senate bids. Jim Newell explains the phenomenon and assures nervous voters that there’s still time for them to change their minds.

Chicanery: Remember when a large majority of Floridians voted to grant former felons the right to vote during the midterms? Well, Florida’s Republican-dominated Legislature basically just voted to upend that amendment, requiring ex-felons to pay all fines related to their sentences before they regain the right to vote. Mark Joseph Stern looks at the Florida government’s latest effort to disenfranchise its citizens.

You gentrified? If Beverly Hills is worried about “gentrification,” has the term become entirely meaningless? Henry Grabar digs into what gentrification is—and is not—and looks at how common it actually is in America’s cities. You may be surprised by what his answers reveal about our neighborhoods, race, and displacement.

The odd couple: A rom-com in which a glamorous secretary of state played by Charlize Theron falls for Seth Rogen’s schlubby writer may sound like an unrealistic male fantasy, but the self-aware Long Shot tweaks the script. It revels in a world where a high-powered woman can be supported by her male partner the way women have been doing for men throughout history, Inkoo Kang writes.

For fun: You can’t judge a restaurant by its façade, but here’s how to try.

