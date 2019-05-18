Trumpcast

When Trump Trolls Give Up the War

Walking away from the worst of the internet.

Virginia Heffernan talks to David Weissman, once a hardcore self-described Trump troll, about his story—how he first came into conservative writing and became involved in “Trump train” social media and group DMs, his interventions with media figures like Sarah Silverman, changing his viewpoints, and strategies to make yourself safe from internet trolls.

