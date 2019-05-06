Apparently It’s Illegal Now to Break Into CIA Headquarters Demanding to Speak With “Agent Penis”

Please, call me Bill—Agent Penis is my father’s name! Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Hmm:

NEW: Police arrest North Carolina woman accused of making three attempts to trespass on the grounds of CIA headquarters in Virginia since April 22. Accused of asking "to speak with Agent Penis" pic.twitter.com/Ld1nGhpYr1 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2019

That scoop via Scott MacFarlane of NBC’s Washington, D.C. affiliate. Other subjects MacFarlane has covered in the last 24 hours include scabies and Peabo Bryson. Local news!

Also, credit to Marcus Gilmer, who thought of the joke I used in the photo caption several hours before I did. But since I also thought of it before I saw his tweet, I decided to just go with it! It’s what Agent Penis would have wanted.