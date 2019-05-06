The Slatest

Apparently It’s Illegal Now to Break Into CIA Headquarters Demanding to Speak With “Agent Penis”

By

A thousand-foot bird's-eye view of CIA headquarters surrounded by fall foliage.
Please, call me Bill—Agent Penis is my father’s name!
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

Hmm:

That scoop via Scott MacFarlane of NBC’s Washington, D.C. affiliate. Other subjects MacFarlane has covered in the last 24 hours include scabies and Peabo Bryson. Local news!

Also, credit to Marcus Gilmer, who thought of the joke I used in the photo caption several hours before I did. But since I also thought of it before I saw his tweet, I decided to just go with it! It’s what Agent Penis would have wanted.