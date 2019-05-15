Listen now:

This is a stand-alone episode about one of the voices featured in our series, who is introduced to listeners as an expert but goes through his own harrowing experience with the system—when he’s sent to Rikers a few days shy of completing his parole. We document his ordeal and its surprising aftermath. This is the fifth episode of Emily Bazelon’s narrative miniseries podcast, Charged.

Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Charged every week. This week, Bazelon goes deeper into the issues of parole and supervised release with Scott Hechinger of Brooklyn Defender Services. They discuss Cadeem’s case, New York’s Less Is More Act, supervision and reincarceration, and how more attention is starting to shine on what happens in gun court and once people are released from jail.

Charged is produced by Emily Bazelon and Alvin Melathe. The Plus episodes are produced by Chau Tu.