Listen now:

Listen to Charged via Apple Podcasts or another podcast player.

Tarari enters a diversion program, which saves him from jail but puts his life—and the lives of other defendants like him—on a knife’s edge. We hear from social workers who run the program about the many ethical quandaries of trying to help their clients inside of a system built to punish them. This is the fourth episode of Emily Bazelon’s narrative miniseries podcast, Charged.

Get More Charged Only Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Charged each week, going deeper into the issues of gun prosecution. You’ll also get extended, ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Charged Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Charged every week. This week, Bazelon goes deeper into the issue of diversion and alternatives to incarceration with Adam Mansky from the Center for Court Innovation. They discuss the possible alternatives to incarceration or conviction, like the CCI’s pioneering program at the Red Hook Community Justice Center in New York, and how they work.

Charged is produced by Emily Bazelon and Alvin Melathe. The Plus episodes are produced by Chau Tu.