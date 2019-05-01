Listen now:

Tarari faces a very long prison sentence before he’s offered the chance at mercy—with many strings attached. An episode from Eric Gonzalez’s past comes back to haunt him as he campaigns for district attorney and thinks through the consequences of extending mercy to people like Tarari. This is the third episode of Emily Bazelon’s narrative miniseries podcast, Charged.

Slate Plus members get a bonus episode of Charged every week. This week, Bazelon goes deeper into the issues of plea bargaining with Adam Foss, founder and president of Prosecutor Impact. They discuss how plea bargaining works, the culture of prosecutors versus public defenders, and what he’s trying to teach young prosecutors now.

Charged is produced by Emily Bazelon and Alvin Melathe. The Plus episodes are produced by Chau Tu.