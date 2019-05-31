Listen to What Next:

“California is full.” That’s effectively what some residents and lawmakers in the state said when they chose to punt on a bill that would build more financially sane housing across its biggest metropolitan areas. What does the story of that bill tell us about policymaking for housing and transportation in America? And in a state where homelessness is increasing at an alarming rate, how long will it take California to build the housing it desperately needs?

Guest: Farhad Manjoo, a New York Times opinion columnist, who covers technology, global affairs, and culture

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Ethan Brooks.