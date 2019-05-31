This Week in Brexit: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Nigel Farage?

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage arrives at a Brexit Party event on Monday in London. The Brexit Party won 10 of the U.K.’s 11 regions, gaining 28 seats and more than 30 percent of the vote. Animation by Lisa Larson-Walker. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Remember how on Game of Thrones, one episode would be a massive battle with dragons and carnage and major characters dying, then the next week’s episode would just be characters walking around amid the carnage, spouting exposition and getting in position for future plotlines? This week in Brexit was like the second kind.

This week’s aftermath: Britons voted in EU elections on May 23, shortly before Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation, but the results weren’t announced until Sunday, and they were just as bad for the country’s two main political parties as everyone expected.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party came in first place with 31.6 percent of the vote. Labour came in third behind the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives came in fifth behind the Greens. But as dramatic as this result was, it doesn’t provide all that much clarity about the way forward for Brexit or who should replace May as prime minister.

The strong showing for Farage shows that Leave voters are fed up with the government’s failure to deliver Brexit, and it has bolstered the chances of pro-Brexit prime minister candidates like Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab. But that doesn’t mean it’s a majority view in the country. The parties with a staunchly pro-Remain platform—the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, the Scottish National Party, and the newly formed Change U.K.—actually combined for more votes than the staunchly pro-Brexit parties. So, the country is divided and polarized, but we knew that already.

This week in Labour: Labour may have lost votes to parties that were openly advocating a second referendum, but party leader Jeremy Corbyn isn’t backing off his ambiguous stance on the issue, saying this week during a visit to Ireland that Labour still wants to negotiate a better Brexit deal and that a new referendum is “some way off.” This also suggests that if there were a referendum, Labour might campaign for a soft withdrawal from the EU—if one can be negotiated—rather than staying in the union. There are fears that a firm pro-Remain stance could permanently alienate traditionally Labour, working-class areas of the country that voted Leave.

Meanwhile, Labour’s anti-Semitism controversies continued with the punishment of a Corbyn ally, Pete Willsman, who was suspended from the party’s National Executive Committee after saying the Israeli Embassy was likely behind the anti-Semitism allegations that have roiled the party.

This week in Boris: Former Foreign Secretary and London Mayor Boris Johnson, the current favorite in the contest to succeed May as prime minister, was ordered to appear in court this week for a hearing on allegations that he lied to the public during the original Brexit campaign. In the lead-up to the 2016 referendum, Johnson campaigned on a bus emblazoned with the message, “We send the EU £350m a week: Let’s fund our NHS instead.” The 350-million-pound figure was a major part of the Leave message but also wasn’t true.

Next week in Trump: The American president will be visiting the U.K. from June 3 to 5, and the itinerary includes “lunch with Queen Elizabeth, tea with heir Prince Charles, a banquet at Buckingham Palace and a tour of Westminster Abbey.” Trump’s main policy aim for the trip is to discourage the U.K. from allowing controversial Chinese telecoms firm Huawei to have a role in building its 5G network. But he’s also already waded into British politics. When asked before his departure if he would be meeting with Farage and Johnson, Trump replied, “I may. Nigel Farage is a friend of mine, Boris is a friend of mine, they’re two very good guys, very interesting people.”

Farage was an unlikely campaign surrogate for Trump during the 2016 election, even appearing on his behalf at a rally in Mississippi. Trump once suggested he could be U.K. ambassador to the U.S.—an idea that wasn’t met with much enthusiasm in London. Trump has said in the past that he believes Johnson would make a good prime minister, an implicit dig at May. Trump has suggested on several occasions that he could have negotiated a better Brexit deal than May, and reportedly once told her she should sue the EU.

This is likely to be May and Trump’s last meeting as prime minister and president, and Trump doesn’t seem likely to make things pleasant for her on her way out.

Days until next deadline: 154.