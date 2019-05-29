What Next

Brexiteers Receive Milkshakes and Results

What do the results of the European Parliament elections mean for the U.K.’s future?

It was the election that was never supposed to happen in the U.K. in the first place. Several delays, a few milkshakes, and a resignation later the British found themselves voting over the weekend for European Parliament. How did Brexiteers and Remainers fare in this past weekend’s vote? And what does it mean for the U.K. and Europe writ large?

Guest: Josh Keating, international editor at Slate.

