Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
Get More of The Gist
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to The Gist
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, calculating whether or not impeachment is the right move.
In the interview, Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached so Congress had to basically figure out how it worked as they did it. Brenda Wineapple is here to discuss the reasons for that impeachment, why the conviction failed, and what it can teach us about our current situation. Wineapple’s new book is The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation.
In the Spiel, the 1994 crime bill.
Want to see Mike Pesca live? You can, on Slate Day! He’s hosting a panel—The Art of Podcasting—as part of a full day of shows and activities happening Saturday, June 8th in New York. Get your tickets now!
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.