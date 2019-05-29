Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, calculating whether or not impeachment is the right move.

In the interview, Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached so Congress had to basically figure out how it worked as they did it. Brenda Wineapple is here to discuss the reasons for that impeachment, why the conviction failed, and what it can teach us about our current situation. Wineapple’s new book is The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation.

In the Spiel, the 1994 crime bill.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.