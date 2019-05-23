Trumpcast

Brainstorming Ways to Rekindle Democracy

Would reorganization help people feel involved?

Yascha Mounk talks to the Berggruen Institute’s Nicolas Berggruen and Nathan Gardels, co-authors of Renovating Democracy: Governing in the Age of Globalization and Digital Capitalism, about how money influences government, Trump’s impact on democracy and capitalism, populism, owning robots, and ideas for what can be done.

