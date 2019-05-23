Brainstorming Ways to Rekindle Democracy

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Yascha Mounk talks to the Berggruen Institute’s Nicolas Berggruen and Nathan Gardels, co-authors of Renovating Democracy: Governing in the Age of Globalization and Digital Capitalism, about how money influences government, Trump’s impact on democracy and capitalism, populism, owning robots, and ideas for what can be done.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Danielle Hewitt.