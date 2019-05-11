Judges are at the center of every conversation on Amicus but never as guests on the show. Until today. Dahlia Lithwick has a wide-ranging and illuminating conversation with Judge Robert Lasnik, senior United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. Lasnik answers questions about how cases are selected, where the judiciary has fallen short in response to #MeToo, whether justices should hit back against criticism or maintain a lofty silence, and why Bob Dylan looms large in his courtroom (more details in this 2011 L.A. Times article).

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Get More Amicus Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Amicus Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Amicus via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Podcasts.