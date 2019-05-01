LEAHY: You think that’s fully cooperating, to instruct a former aide to tell the attorney general to unrecuse himself, shut down the investigation, and declare the president did nothing wrong?

BARR: I don’t think—well, obviously, since I didn’t find it was obstruction, I felt that the evidence could not support obstruction.

LEAHY: I’m asking you if that’s fully cooperating. I’m not asking you if that’s obstruction. Is that fully cooperating?

BARR: He fully cooperated.

LEAHY: By instructing a former aide to tell the attorney general to unrecuse himself and shut down the investigation and declare the president did nothing wrong, that’s fully cooperating?

BARR: Where is that in the report?

LEAHY: That is on Volume II, page five—on June 19, 2017, the president dictated a message to Lewandowski that Jeff Sessions should publicly announce he was not recusing himself from the Russia investigation, that it’s very unfair to the president as the president has done nothing wrong. Is that cooperating?

BARR: Firstly, asking Sessions to unrecuse himself, we do not think, is obstruction.

LEAHY: —And to declare that the president did nothing wrong. I’m not asking you if it’s obstruction. Is it cooperating?

BARR: I don’t know if that declares the president did nothing wrong. Although the president, in terms of collusion, did nothing wrong. Isn’t that correct?

LEAHY: Collusion is not a crime. It’s the obstructing. But is that fully cooperating, to say that?

BARR: Well, I don’t see any conflict between that and fully cooperating with the investigation.