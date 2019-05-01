Here’s a fun short story of political absurdity. It begins with what Attorney General William Barr said in an April 18 press conference just before the public release of the full-but-redacted Robert Mueller special counsel report:
The White House fully cooperated with the special counsel’s investigation, providing unfettered access to campaign and White House documents, directing senior aides to testify freely, and asserting no privilege claims.
It was clear when the report was released that “fully cooperated” was an extreme stretch given that Trump had, for example, literally dictated an announcement he wanted then–Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make that would have terminated the portion of Mueller’s work involving contacts between Trump and Russia. Here’s how the report summarizes that incident (Corey Lewandowski was one of Trump’s 2016 campaign managers):
On June 19, 2017, the President met one-on-one with Corey Lewandowski in the Oval Office and dictated a message to be delivered to Attorney General Sessions that would have had the effect of limiting the Russia investigation to future election interference only. One month later, the President met again with Lewandowski and followed up on the request to have Sessions limit the scope of the Russia investigation.
(The phrase “limiting the Russia investigation to future election interference” is euphemistic here—the explicit purpose of the Mueller inquiry as it was formally defined was to examine “links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump” in order to “ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.”)
Given that Sessions had recused himself from the investigation because it involved inquiries into his own conduct, Trump’s request was inappropriate on multiple levels—and, whether or not it rose to the level of criminal obstruction, certainly did not constitute full cooperation. On Wednesday, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Barr about this, shall we say, tension during Barr’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Barr’s answers were … well:
LEAHY: You think that’s fully cooperating, to instruct a former aide to tell the attorney general to unrecuse himself, shut down the investigation, and declare the president did nothing wrong?
BARR: I don’t think—well, obviously, since I didn’t find it was obstruction, I felt that the evidence could not support obstruction.
LEAHY: I’m asking you if that’s fully cooperating. I’m not asking you if that’s obstruction. Is that fully cooperating?
BARR: He fully cooperated.
LEAHY: By instructing a former aide to tell the attorney general to unrecuse himself and shut down the investigation and declare the president did nothing wrong, that’s fully cooperating?
BARR: Where is that in the report?
LEAHY: That is on Volume II, page five—on June 19, 2017, the president dictated a message to Lewandowski that Jeff Sessions should publicly announce he was not recusing himself from the Russia investigation, that it’s very unfair to the president as the president has done nothing wrong. Is that cooperating?
BARR: Firstly, asking Sessions to unrecuse himself, we do not think, is obstruction.
LEAHY: —And to declare that the president did nothing wrong. I’m not asking you if it’s obstruction. Is it cooperating?
BARR: I don’t know if that declares the president did nothing wrong. Although the president, in terms of collusion, did nothing wrong. Isn’t that correct?
LEAHY: Collusion is not a crime. It’s the obstructing. But is that fully cooperating, to say that?
BARR: Well, I don’t see any conflict between that and fully cooperating with the investigation.
So there you go. He doesn’t see it.